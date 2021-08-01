Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,158 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $203.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.51. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

