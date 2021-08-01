Transcodium Hits Market Cap of $100,427.21 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $100,427.21 and $1,136.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

