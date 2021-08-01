Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Short Interest Update

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,880,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 69,120,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

RIG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 853,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $18,448,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Transocean by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

