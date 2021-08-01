Travala.com Price Tops $2.07 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Travala.com has a market cap of $103.51 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005219 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00102353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,698.48 or 0.99869410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.00832900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,892,876 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

