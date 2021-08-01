Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.76% of Travelzoo worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $13.73 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.76 million, a P/E ratio of 686.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TZOO. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

