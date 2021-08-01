Treat DAO Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002667 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $4,219.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.17 or 1.00148712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.81 or 0.00827270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.