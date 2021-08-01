Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $999,962.82 and approximately $2,362.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00135932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.02 or 0.99859963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00831876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

