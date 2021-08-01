Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.16. Trinseo reported earnings per share of ($2.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 256,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,921. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

