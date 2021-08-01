Tripio (TRIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $146,152.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $146,152.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00055423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.83 or 0.00799662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00090950 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.