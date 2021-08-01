Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Stock Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.87% of Triple-S Management worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $24.33 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $576.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

