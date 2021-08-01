Trittium Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Trittium has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $53,882.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trittium has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,974.32 or 0.99794751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.00826761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

