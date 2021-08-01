TRON (TRX) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, TRON has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.61 billion and approximately $874.59 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000120 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001177 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000958 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

