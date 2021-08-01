TROY Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. TROY has a total market capitalization of $78.26 million and $7.33 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TROY has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00135944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,707.37 or 0.99829697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00831382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

