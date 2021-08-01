Truegame (TGAME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,307.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Truegame has a market cap of $85,349.42 and approximately $2,307.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

