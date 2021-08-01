Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCNNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TCNNF stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

