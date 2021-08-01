Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Trupanion worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 541 shares in the company, valued at $44,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,701.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,309,035 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.