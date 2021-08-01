Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 77,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,817. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

