TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

