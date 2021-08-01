Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post sales of $23.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.45 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $23.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 219,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUFN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $370.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

