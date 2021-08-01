TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,328,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 6,993,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,320.3 days.

Shares of TUIFF opened at $4.63 on Friday. TUI has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

