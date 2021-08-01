TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,328,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 6,993,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,320.3 days.
Shares of TUIFF opened at $4.63 on Friday. TUI has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39.
TUI Company Profile
