TurtleCoin One Day Volume Reaches $101,885.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $101,885.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 107,263,119,399 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

