Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 71,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

