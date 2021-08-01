Twinci (TWIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $164,239.00

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Twinci has a market capitalization of $345,512.85 and approximately $164,239.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Twinci coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Twinci has traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.15 or 0.99857165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00825383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Twinci Coin Profile

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

