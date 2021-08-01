Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0796

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $708,489.32 and $5,163.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.15 or 0.99857165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00825383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

