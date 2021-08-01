Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.