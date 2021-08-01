U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0004

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One U Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $3.93 million and $117,838.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

