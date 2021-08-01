U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,478,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,395. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

