Ubex (UBEX) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $484,718.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.02 or 0.00563287 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000881 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,474,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,855,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

