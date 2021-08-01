UCA Coin (UCA) Hits One Day Volume of $12,469.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $12,469.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00102554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00136681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.55 or 0.99766315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00831063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,316,348,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,619,948 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.