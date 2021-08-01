UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. 1,862,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,632. UiPath has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

