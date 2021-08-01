Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $172,032,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $335.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $188.18 and a one year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.