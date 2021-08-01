Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $164.09 million and $2.34 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,249.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.82 or 0.01328062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00356300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00110248 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002296 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

