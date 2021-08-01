Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.81.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,218 shares of company stock worth $3,554,301. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $79.83. 372,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

