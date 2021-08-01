UMA (UMA) Price Hits $9.12

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.12 or 0.00022123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $566.02 million and approximately $34.31 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.96 or 0.00797796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040156 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,982,041 coins and its circulating supply is 62,049,389 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

