Unicly CryptoPunks Collection 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55,974.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $15.18 million and $55,974.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00137429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,258.42 or 1.00049595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.76 or 0.00833589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

