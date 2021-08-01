Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.69 or 0.00022003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $37.02 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00032182 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00218498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.