Unification Market Capitalization Tops $4.73 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Unification has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $56,440.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unification alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00802962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040195 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.