Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $24.69

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $24.69 or 0.00059547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and $619,282.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00102676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00137398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,282.46 or 0.99544792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00821774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,076 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

