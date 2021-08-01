UniLayer (LAYER) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.42 or 0.00798784 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00091361 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.