UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Cap of $20.92 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $20.92 million and $1.85 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00788737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039868 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.