UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.35 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $88,773.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00101693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00135083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.66 or 1.00040012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.08 or 0.00825133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,998,542 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.