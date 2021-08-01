Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Hits $0.0371 on Major Exchanges

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $318,896.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unistake has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00101693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00135083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.66 or 1.00040012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.08 or 0.00825133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,626,636 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.