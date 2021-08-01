Uniswap Market Capitalization Reaches $12.91 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $12.91 billion and $485.13 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.98 or 0.00055033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,376,043 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.