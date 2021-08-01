Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.51% of Unity Bancorp worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

UNTY stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $816,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,972 shares of company stock worth $341,138. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

