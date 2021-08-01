Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

