Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 86.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

