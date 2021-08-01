UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00007367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $2.00 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00353482 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

