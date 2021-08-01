Upfiring Market Cap Hits $952,830.01 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $952,830.01 and $1,417.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00466949 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001321 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.62 or 0.00836463 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 427.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

