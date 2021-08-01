UREEQA (URQA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2.29 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00102333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.92 or 1.00208805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00838083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.