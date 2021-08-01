Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.18% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

